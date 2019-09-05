Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s ‘Grandfriends’ program brings seniors, children together

The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown is pairing up children and seniors for a loving program.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is pairing up children and seniors for a loving program.

The Grandfriends program allows retired seniors to come spend time with the children at their center.

“It’s an intergenerational program, where we connect our older generation with our younger generations and they get to interact with one another. They get to lift each other up. They get to go through their ups, their downs, their hopes, their dreams, all that kind of thing together,” said Ben Katz, director of the Early Learning Center at the Jewish Community Center.

Currently, the seniors are volunteers from an organization called RSVP. However, Katz says you don’t have to be from that organization to volunteer.

Sophia Kapon has been volunteering for a couple of months. She said she very much enjoys coming in to spend time with the children.

“I read to them, we play games, we color, we draw, we do lots of things together,” Kapon said.

The kids also seem to enjoy having her, and others like her around.

The program was started two months ago. The center plans to continue it for as long as they can.

If you’re interested in participating in the program, go to the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation on Gypsy Lane or call 330-746-3251.