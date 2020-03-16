Jewish Community Center of Youngstown temporarily closing

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is closing due to concerns over the coronavirus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is closing due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Early Learning Center at the center will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. All other programs and classes are canceled effective immediately.

Officials say they anticipate reopening April 1.

President Rick Marlin and executive vice-president Andrew Lipkin said the decision to close was not made lightly and released the following statement:

It is hard to balance this choice with our desire to bring the community together in the greatest moments of need. The unique circumstances of this pandemic, and our specific opportunity to limit any additional spread or further community impact, demand us to do the very opposite – to build more space between our members, programs, and facilities. President Rick Marlin and Vice President Andrew Lipkin

Limited visitation continues for Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community and Levy Gardens Assisted Living.

Jewish Family Services will continue to offer most services, officials said.

An emergency fund is being set up to help the community and staff impacted by the closures. Donations can be made by visiting jewishyoungstown.org or by sending a check made out to “YAJF” to Lisa Long, financial resource development director, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, Ohio 44504.