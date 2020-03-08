Jewish Community Center of Youngstown celebrates the start of Purim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Youngstown hosted people from all over the community for their Purim Carnival Saturday.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks and there were activities like crafts and a bounce house.

The guests could also participate in a costume contest.

“People from all over–Jewish and non Jewish members of out community centers and non members–celebrate having fun games and eating, which is the most important part of Jewish holidays,” said Program Director of JCC Jon Erez.

The holiday known as Purim begins Monday night and runs until March 10.