Jewish Community Center lights candles for Hanukkah

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights.”

The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown is celebrating the holiday with many events.

The menorah is light nightly with special prayers and food. On Tuesday, the JCC celebrated by lighting the candles together at the center.

An Israeli Emissary led the candle lighting and songs.

“You get around the family every day and light up the candle and sing songs and play dreidels. this is a game for Hanukkah,” said Emissary Marom Shueli.

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will be celebrating the rest of the week. Hanukkah ends the evening of Dec. 6.