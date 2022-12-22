YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night is the fifth night of Hanukkah. On Thursday, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown hosted “Hanukkah on Ice.”

They invited the community to an open skate at their facility.

Afterward, they played games, some with dreidels, and talked about the meaning of Hanukkah.

Organizers say with the recent rise in antisemitic views, events like this help to build community.

“Just bring people together to see that, through mutual goodwill and good doing, we can make greater stuff together, not by hatred and not being tolerant one to each other,” said Ron Savranski, Israeli emissary for JCC.

The last day of Hanukkah is Dec. 26.