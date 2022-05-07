YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is looking to hire senior counselors for Camp JCC.

Specifically, it’s looking for dedicated staff members who like being outdoors and enjoy working with kids.

Senior counselors must be 18 or older. All staff members must undergo pre-employment background checks and drug screening, and be available to work eight out of the 10 weeks from June 6 to Aug. 12.

If hired, senior counselors are guaranteed full-time work for the summer, starting at $11 per hour.



Camp JCC is for children in grades kindergarten through eight. Multiple activities are offered throughout the day including arts and crafts, sports, cooking, swimming and more. Specialty camps are available for various interests.

Those interested in the position can find more information and apply on the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s website.