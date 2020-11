You can view the gallery in person or virtually

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new art exhibit is opening Monday at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown.

The exhibit is titled “What Was Lost.” Part of the inspiration came from the industrial work of the Rust Belt region.

You can view the exhibit in person at the Thomases Family Endowment Art Gallery. It will be shown through December 22.

You can also view it virtually on the JCC’s website.

