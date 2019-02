Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Davis Education and Visitor Center in Youngstown is holding an exhibit to give people in the Valley an early taste of the warmer seasons.

Jewels of Winter offers guests the chance to see orchids at the facility during winter.

The exhibit will continue until March 3. Doors are open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.