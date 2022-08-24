AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man known to federal authorities and local police as a “professional burglar” is heading back to prison.

James Quinn, 57, was sentenced last week in federal court in Wisconsin to more than 4 and a half years in prison.

In 2019, federal agents and police searched a house under construction in Austintown that belonged to Quinn. They were looking for evidence linking him and others to a $4-million dollar jewelry store heist near Milwaukee three years earlier.

As part of the sentence, Quinn was also ordered to make restitution to the jewelry store.

More than $7 million in jewelry was stolen from the complex jewelry store burglary, according to court documents.