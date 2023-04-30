NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State University baseball team faced the Milwaukee Panthers in Niles on Sunday to raise money for a great cause.

Rich Center Advisory Board member Kevin Stefko threw the first pitch

The team wore special Autism Awareness jerseys at the game at Eastwood Field. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Rich Center for Autism, as well as the Youngstown State baseball program.

Those interested in bidding on the jerseys will have until 6 p.m. Monday to enter the auction. Visit the Penguin Club’s website to place bids. Winners can pick up their jerseys starting Wednesday at Stambaugh Stadium.