YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Justin Jennings leads the Youngstown City School District. His title will change but he’s staying in charge and he’ll answer to an elected school board. He shared what he has planned for this next step.

Jennings is finishing up year three as the Youngstown Schools’ CEO.

“I’ve really only done the job for like six months because after my first six months we’ve been in COVID,” he said.

On Tuesday, by a 4 to 3 vote, the Youngstown School Board decided to make Jennings the superintendent come July 1. The plan is to give him a five-year contract, and the state has agreed to pay his salary.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to continue to do the work,” he said.

Jennings will be tasked with getting the Youngstown Schools out from under control of the Academic Distress Commission. Benchmarks have been set in 24 different categories, like literacy, math and graduation rates.

Jennings thinks some of the benchmarks are too low.

“So the plan that we had before, that I’ve been using with the ADC, is our actual benchmarks that we use, and they are somewhat higher than some of the benchmarks we have to get out of ADC,” he said.

To exit control of the ADC, the Youngstown Schools must reach the benchmarks in 13 of the 24 categories.

“I know we’re going to achieve higher than that, so we’re not even going to worry about those scores, even right now. We’re already hitting 10 of the 24, so we’re close to getting halfway there already,” Jennings said.

Financially, Jennings says they’re in good shape. This year’s audit was the first clean, no-finding audit in 13 years.

“So we’re definitely trying to do the right things and be frugal with the money that we have but also make sure that we don’t move those things too far away from the classroom,” Jennings said.