‘Jeepster’ bunny visits Boardman dealership for the holiday weekend

More than one hundred kids came out to take pictures with Jeepster, get some treats and enjoy the sunshine

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Jeepster” bunny made a trip to the Kufleitner dealership in Boardman Saturday.

More than one hundred kids came out to take pictures with Jeepster, get some treats and enjoy the sunshine.

The dealership partnered with Southwoods Health and our WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign to create Kids Ident-kits for all the children.

The kits help to keep all the kids’ information in case they get lost. Then, someone can use that to help get them back home safe and sound.

“Age, date of birth, height, weight, eye color — they have a picture. It’s almost like an ID card for a kid,” said Josh Kufleitner, who’s in sales.

He says this was an event to give back to the community who have done so much for them.