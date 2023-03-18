EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday, Jeeps of all colors and makes lined North Market Street in East Palestine more so than any other car.

It’s all to encourage people to come out and support local small businesses. Terri Graleski came up with the event along with other Jeep drivers from East Liverpool, and soon, more jeep groups from the tri-state area joined in. Dozens of Jeeps rode through town and stopped to shop and eat.

Graleski says when she heard about the strain the derailment put on small businesses, she needed to help.

“I just didn’t want to see the small businesses go under, so that’s why I thought we have to figure out some way to get people here to break the stigma,” Graleski said.

She hopes it encourages people to keep coming back to East Palestine to shop, eat and support the community.