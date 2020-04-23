Jeep crashes into Bristol Township business

Airbags were deployed and neither the driver nor the passenger were injured

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Bristol Township Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of State Route 88 after a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the north side of Campbell’s Indoor Gardening Supplies.

Deputies said they spoke to the driver, who told them his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal while parking.

Airbags were deployed on both sides of the Jeep. The driver and the passenger were not injured in the crash.

There were also no injuries to employees or customers in the store.