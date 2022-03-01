BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of people joined a Jeep Caravan Tuesday in Boardman to support a national cause.

Mr. Vanderquack is a 20-inch plush toy that travels the country to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and help kids fighting cancer.

Tuesday, he led the caravan throughout the Valley.

He’s traveled alongside the Jeep crew for about five months — through almost all 50 states.

Locally, John Kuflieitner and the Kufleitner dealership in Boardman hosted the crew who said they were more than happy to be part of the cause.

“Anytime we get a chance to raise our hand, we want to be first in line. It doesn’t matter if it’s St. Jude’s or, you know, any other, you know, worthy cause we want to be part of it,” Kuflieitner said.

The goal is to raise $100,000, and organizers say they are well on their way to surpassing that amount.