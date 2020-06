The East Liverpool location will be closing

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – JCPenney has decided to close its East Liverpool store.

The store in the Summit Square Shopping Center is among the 154 closing nationwide.

Two JCPenney stores in Akron and one in Alliance are also closing.

JCPenney did not say when the stores would close.

More stores set to close will be announced at a later date.