LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown announced that it will open its Logan Campus later this month.

The outdoor facility, which includes a swimming pool, will open May 27 for the summer.

New this year, pickleball courts will be available.

Live music, family nights and adult nights will be part of the fun for members.

Membership to the center is open to all. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.