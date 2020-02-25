JCC of Youngstown among several Jewish organizations to receive emailed bomb threat

The threat was sent to more than 50 JCCs and Jewish institutions across the country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown was one of several Jewish institutions across the country to receive an email in reference to a possible bomb threat.

The email was sent to an outdated address and was discovered over the weekend, according to a statement from Rick Marlin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation president, and Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive vice-president. Similar emails were also sent to more than 50 JCCS and other Jewish organizations across North America.

JCC of Youngstown’s campus security director immediately alerted local law enforcement, the FBI and other agencies.

According to Marlin and Lipkin, the threat was not credible and JCC members, guests and the community were never in any danger.