YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown hosted a Chalk Over Hate event — a nationwide day to fight antisemitism through public art.

This campaign was by Artists 4 Isreal, a group that efforts anti-Israel hate and terrorism.

The event aimed to empower everyone to use their creativity in support of battling Antisemitism and all forms of hate with chalk art.

“A lot of times the message of hate is so loud, it’s not a large number of people but it’s a loud number of people and so what we want to do is show our community that we can ban together and be peaceful and loving and accepting,” said Arts and Culture Director for JCC Barbara Wilson.

JCC had a total of 165 participants draw acts of kindness.