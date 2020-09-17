JCC and JCRC to hold voter registration drive in Youngstown

It will be at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane, on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will hold a voter registration drive with the League of Women Voters.

It will be at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane, on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to register to vote and check their voter registration status. Absentee ballot request forms, polling site location information and League of Women Voters non-partisan candidate information will be available.

A variety of vendors will also offer information.

Vendors include the Austintown Farmers Market, Canfield Healthcare Center, Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, Healthmarkets Insurance Agency, Moms & Babies Matter/Reproductive Wellness Clinic, PledgeMe and Vantage Aging.

Participants will remain in their vehicles. All activities will be non-contact and socially distant.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right.

For more information, visit jewishyoungstown.org or jccyoungstown.org.

