Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs reopens in Boardman after closing over 1 year ago

The building now has an outdoor LED sign and a new digital menu board

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fans of Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs will be happy to hear the Boardman location is back open.

On Tuesday, a soft opening was held for the iconic hot dog shop on Route 244. It’s been closed for more than a year.

The owner at first wanted to build a new building, but costs prohibited that.

So instead, repairs were made to the building, including new plumbing and electrical work.

“It’s got the same old feel from the way it used to be. Again, it’s just updates. It’s nice and clean. It’s all brand new,” said contractor Calvin Pannunzio.

The Jay’s sign on top of the building now has LED lights, plus there is a new sign for messages.

Inside the shop, there is now a digital menu board and the building is now air conditioned.

In the coming months, Jay’s will also be able to accept credit cards.