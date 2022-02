(WKBN) – January was a big month for gambling in Pennsylvania.

The amount of money was up 26 percent compared to January 2021.

About $393 million was wagered.

Slots were an easy number one at $168 million dollars, up 20 percent from last January.

About $32 million was wagered on sports, but that was down 5 percent.

The state hit the jackpot for $157 million as its cut from all of the betting.