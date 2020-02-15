Janitorial contracts expire for former GM Lordstown building workers

The 10 workers were employed by Leadec, who had a contract with General Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten janitorial service workers represented by UAW Local 1112 will no longer be working inside what is now the Lordstown Motors plant.

The 10 workers were employed by Leadec, which at one point employed 100 people when GM owned the plant.

In fact, the contract with Leadec was with GM and it ended on Friday.

One UAW member familiar with the situation was concerned since Lordstown Motors has said it plans to work with the UAW.

Lordstown Motors President Steve Burns said in a statement on Friday, “Workers decide if they want to be represented by a union. We are expecting that our main workforce will unionize because that is the culture of the area.”

We tried contacting someone with Leadec but have not heard back.