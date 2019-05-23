Jamestown winery closes following fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fire at Lago Winery. April 28, 2019.

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) - A popular winery in Jamestown is closing following an April fire.

Owners of The Lago Winery on Lake Road posted a message on their Facebook page saying they are closing the winery and moving to South Carolina.

The post went on to thank customers for their support.

Beginning Memorial Day, only the adjacent Mortals Key Brewing Company will be open at the property.

A faulty pizza oven sparked a fire at the winery on April 28, destroying the oven.

The winery was constructed inside an old barn.