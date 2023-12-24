ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Hank Fisher, 22, of Jamestown, pled guilty to the charge after he distributed images and videos depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct from March 2020 to August 2021, a court release states. He also possessed thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Fisher is scheduled for sentencing April 24, 2024, and could face a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Fisher.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.