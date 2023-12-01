JACKSON Twp. Pa. (WKBN)- A registered sex offender out of Mercer County was arrested in Trumbull County on Thursday, according to a press release.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scott Knapp, 43 in Hubbard on Thursday.

PSP said that they found out this past Friday that Knapp was not living at the address he gave in his registration information.

After investigating, they found him living in Hubbard.

He was charged with failing to comply with Megan’s Law and he was taken to Mercer County Jail.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.