JACKSON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- One person is injured after two semi-trucks crashed on I-80 near the Meander Reservoir, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP responded to I-80 in Jackson Township Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. OSHP said that nearly 80 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled and that HAZMAT has been called to the scene.

Troopers said that one person was injured in the crash.

Traffic has slowed down in the area as OHGO reports that two lanes are blocked on I-80 at the I-76 east ramp.

Caitlynn Hall and Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.