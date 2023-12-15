JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton Elementary students had a little more fun to start the holiday season thanks to a donation from a Jackson-Milton family.

The Cubellis family has two students at Jackson-Milton Elementary, Qristan Bani and Peppa Cubellis. The family made a surprise donation of 30 Christmas trees.

With the trees, each classroom in the building was challenged to decorate a tree in a theme and manner of their choosing.

“We’re so very grateful for our PTA and the Cubellis family because along with the Christmas contest, we have lots of great prizes coming their way,” said

The trees will line the school hallways and be voted on for the district’s Facebook page.

The classroom tree with the most votes will receive a cookie-decorating party and a gift card.