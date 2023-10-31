Editor’s note: The story below corrects the name of the road. We regret the error.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating a man’s death after he was found in a local pond.

Tyler Webb, 22, died Tuesday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the pond near North Salem-Warren Road.

Webb worked for Jones Lake Management, based out of Cincinnati.

According to Scott Allen, regional director for public affairs and media relations for the U.S. Department of Labor, a two-person crew was working at a residential homeowner’s pond to winterize the pump and fountain system at the time. Allen said it appeared that the worker went out into the middle of the pond on a small boat by himself to work on the fountain when he fell into the water and subsequently drowned.

OSHA opened its investigation into the incident on Wednesday.

OSHA is part of the U.S. Department of Labor, tasked with ensuring safety standards in the workplace.

No further information is being released on OSHA’s investigation at this time, which OSHA has six months to complete.

Police and the Mahoning County coroner were also investigating the incident.