JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man who drowned in October in a pond an accident.

The official cause of death for Tyler Webb, 22, of Lodi, is listed as drowning.

Webb died as he and another co-worker for Jones Lake Management were working to winterize a pump and fountain system in a private pond at North Salem-Warren Road home when he fell in the water and drowned about 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

The coroner’s report said Webb was in a boat when he reached for something and fell in the pond, which is nine feet, seven inches deep.

Webb had on a pair of waders which were filled with water, the report said. The report said a representative of the company told investigators all employees are given life jackets but Webb’s jacket was still in his work vehicle.

The temperature of the water at the time Webb fell in the pond was 54 degrees, the report said.

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is also investigating Webb’s death.