Jackson-Milton PTA provides elementary students, teachers with free school supplies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For Jackson-Milton’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), getting ready for the school year is a year-long process that involves raising money to buy school supplies.

“Hundreds of binders over there. Hundreds and hundreds of glue sticks. Thousands of pencils. We have over 7,000 pencils,” said PTA President Abbey Fishtorn.

On Wednesday, members of the PTA distributed supplies to elementary classrooms.

This is the first year they are doing grades kindergarten through fifth.

“We had a couple trial runs of just doing kindergarten and first, and now we’re able to extend it to the whole K-5 and get the PTA’s help with helping with the cost,” Fishtorn said.

Especially since school supplies can be pricey.

According to the latest numbers from the National Retail Federation, the average household will spend close to $700, which includes school supplies, clothing, accessories, shoes and even electronics.

Fishtorn says this project is important for many reasons.

“One, it helps the parents. I know parents are scrambling at back-to-school time, trying to get these lists fulfilled and making sure they have everything. But also, the teachers, we make sure the teachers get exactly what they need,” she said.

Second-grade teacher Amanda Lacusky says she is very thankful for the program.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that the PTA can go out and get all the supplies for us,” she said.

Fishtorn says the PTA takes donations all year long. Her goal is to do this project for years to come.

“This year is really just to see how it works, see how much we actually need and make it sustainable. So any time teachers run out, they can go in the supply closet and there’s more… It isn’t just today, this is going to be all year long,” Fishtorn said.