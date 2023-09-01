AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jackpot that started in November 2021 with 100 numbers is now down to 10 chances to win $28,200.

It’s the Fireball pull-tab jackpot at Holy Apostles Parish’s weekly Bingo game in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.

The jackpot Friday night was $27,200 and once again there was no winner. The jackpot increases by $1,000 a week.

It is by far the largest jackpot in the 30-year history of the Holy Apostles Bingo game, and likely the largest ever in Northeast Ohio.

Holy Apostles Parish was created in May 2022. Youngstown’s Sts. Peter and Paul Church is the primary worship site, with St. Stephen of Hungry Church as the secondary worship site.

The weekly Bingo game is the parish’s primary revenue source.

The minimum cost to play is $25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The first game starts at 7 p.m. They’ve been getting crowds of around 200 people.