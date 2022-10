YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jack-knifed semi has tangled traffic on I-680 in Youngstown.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on I-680 southbound near the Glenwood Mahoning Avenue exit.



Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

Traffic is down to one lane and was backed up to at least Route 711. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.