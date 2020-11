It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 232 mile marker on I-80 eastbound

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State High Patrol is on the scene of an accident involving a jackknifed Amazon truck on Interstate 80 Sunday night.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 232 mile marker on I-80 eastbound.

The Amazon truck jackknifed and ran off the road and into the woods.

Police noted the smell of diesel fuel on the scene.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles.

First News has a reporter on scene and is working to get more information.