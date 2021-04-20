JAC Live cancels Luke Bryan concert in Youngstown

All ticket sales will be refunded automatically at the point of purchase or through Ticketmaster.com

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC Live announced Tuesday that Y Live featuring Luke Bryan has been canceled.

The Youngstown concert was previously rescheduled for May 30, but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, leaders with JAC Live said they’re unable to go on with the show.

“Although we had hoped the state-mandated restrictions would be lifted in time to bring our community Y-Live 2021 featuring LUKE BRYAN, sadly they have not. We sincerely want to thank all the fans, sponsors and partners of Y-Live that make it the single best-attended annual event our city has to offer. Currently, without a clear date as to when we can operate without restrictions, we feel our best option is to cancel, but please rest assured, once these restrictions are lifted, Y Live will be back” stated Eric Ryan, President of JAC Live.

All ticket sales will be refunded automatically at the point of purchase or through Ticketmaster.com in the upcoming days.

Patrons can expect to see their refunds within 30 days.