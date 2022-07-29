YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After its successful Y-Live concert with Luke Bryan, JAC Management announced its latest concert at the Youngstown Amphitheatre.

Ja Rule will perform on September 24.

The rapper had a number of hits in the early 2000s, including “Between Me and You” with Christina Milian, “I’m Real (Murder Remix)” with Jennifer Lopez, “Always on Time” with Ashanti, “Mesmerize” also with Ashanti, and “Wonderful” with R. Kelly and Ashanti.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and range in price from $35 to $119. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Southwoods Health Box Office.