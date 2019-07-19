‘I’ve learned more about self-love’: Mentorship program teaches local girls life skills

A Garden of Hope is designed to help young girls between eighth and twelfth grades

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mentorship program is teaching young girls life skills and self-love.

A Garden of Hope is designed to teach young girls — between eighth and twelfth grades — lessons they can use throughout their lives.

“I see a lot of me in them and I didn’t have that type of person to tell me, like, ‘You should do this, you should do that, you should do this.’ But I wish that I did actually have it because I feel like I could have actually went down a different path than what I did growing up,” said Sha’Ron Skinner, one of the program’s mentors.

Some of the workshops the girls participate in have been on financial literacy, career day and car maintenance.

The girls have also been learning how to build resumes, as well as doing mock interviews and volunteering in the community.

“With this, we don’t put an economic barrier on it. Regardless of demographic, economic status, nationality, we accept them all,” said LaShaunta Waller, the founder of the organization.

Waller started the nonprofit over three years ago and says it is headquartered in Michigan.

They travel city to city and have more than 30 mentors who work with young girls.

This is the first year they are doing this in Youngstown. Waller said she felt it was important to bring it back to her hometown.

Typically, the program runs four to five months but since this is its first year in Youngstown, she wanted to do a shorter version to introduce it to the city.

The 12 girls currently in the program have two weeks of learning. Then they will have a ball where one girl will be awarded a $4,000 scholarship.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot, and experience a lot and meet new people,” said Asia Jones, a twelfth grader.

“I’ve learned more about self-love and learning how to live life as a young woman in Youngstown. It helped me in such a small amount of time,” said Jayla Morgan, a tenth grader.

Waller says she plans to do this again in Youngstown and hopes more young girls will join.