Ivanka Trump, Ben Carson stopping in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will be in Youngstown Monday.
She’ll be joined by Secretary of HUD Ben Carson and White House Opportunity Zone Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner.
They plan to tour City Machine Technologies and the Youngstown Business Incubator with Sen. Rob Portman.
They’ll be talking to local officials about workforce development and opportunity zones in the area.
Portman released the following statement Friday:
“I look forward to welcoming Ivanka Trump and Secretary Carson back to the Mahoning Valley to discuss the benefits of Opportunity Zones and how they can help spur economic development and job creation in low-income communities. In addition, I look forward to discussing my JOBS Act and the White House’s support for this legislation, which would expand Pell eligibility to cover short-term job training programs so that Ohioans can get the skills needed for the jobs available today.”Sen. Rob Portman