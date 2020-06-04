‘It’s where I’m meant to be’: Gymnast quickly hits the mat after Liberty gym reopens

Olympic Dreams Gymnastics is back open after being closed since March

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, some sports teams in the Valley were given the OK to get back to conditioning and recreational classes. One of those sports being gymnastics.

Owner Dawn Toussaint said the temporary closure really took a toll on her business.

“I think if we wouldn’t have opened up it would’ve been… We were pretty much at the breaking point,” she said.

Now that the gymnasium has reopened, the staff has been reduced. Not because of safety reasons, but because their enrollment for classes dropped in half.

“We have the people that are, ‘I want to get back, I’m just so sick of this, my kids need to go on,’ and then you have the other ones who are kind of afraid,” Toussaint said.

Claire Gagliardi was not afraid to get back. She’s an Ohio State gymnast originally from Hubbard.

Gagliardi has been a part of Olympic Dreams Gymnastics since the age of three.

“Every single time I do a new skill or skill I haven’t done in two months, I get so excited and giddy. I just absolutely love being back. It’s where I’m supposed to be and where I’m meant to be,” she said.

With gymnastics being a hands-on sport, an athlete must take precautions.

“It is a lot of cleaning and a lot of washing your hands and a lot of being very cognizant of where you’re standing or if you’re too close to someone,” Gagliardi said.

Gagliardi said it’s all worth it in the end and she’s glad to be back.

“Just to see these kids’ faces when they walk in the door and talking to the parents and they’re just like, ‘We need this so much,'” Toussaint said.

“I’m so excited for the future. I know it’s going to take us a while to get all of our skills back, but we can do it. We’re all a big support system at the gym,” Gagliardi said.