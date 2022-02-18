(WKBN) — A little piece of the Valley is making its way to All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

One Hot Cookie has a stand at this weekend’s game. It even has specially-designed boxes for the cookies, which it will be serving to VIPs at the game.

One Hot Cookie will also serve ice cream at the VIP booth during the game on Sunday.

“We were up there yesterday for our meeting and I don’t think I really truly got the scope of what was going on until you’re in Downtown Cleveland and you see all the giant murals on the wall and all of the traffic and it’s just, it’s really special to be part of something that only comes around to our part of Ohio every 20 years or so,” said owner, Bergen Girodani.

One Hot Cookie worked with local businesses Innovation Exhibits and Youngstown Lettershop to help make their weekend happen.