GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — It’s raining eggs — or at least it was on Saturday for a few hours in Grove City.

Hundreds of kids waited for the Easter Bunny to appear around a roped-off lawn at Keystone Safari Saturday afternoon.

But he wasn’t hopping around a corner — instead, he flew in on a helicopter.

“It’s a nice day, and nice to see the eggs drop from the helicopter — and a fun day for them,” said Tracy Green, who brought her kids to Keystone Safari.

Kids rushed in after the eggs were dropped to crack them open and grab their prizes.

Mary Kay Keleceseny was there with her grandson, Gavin, as he grabbed a few eggs.

“They did a nice job. It was a very nice free event for the families. It was a nice chance to see the animals and all that stuff at the safari,” Keleceseny said.

The steady flow of cars entering and leaving the park demonstrated just how popular the egg drop was. Despite some chaos on Friday, a park manager said the Saturday event went very smoothly.

After the popularity of Friday’s event, Keystone Safari’s owner worked with the helicopter company to add two more egg drop times for the community.

“Probably close to 6,000 eggs last night to boost it up — to hopefully make this a positive event,” said Josh Vasbinder customer service general manager. “This is our first year doing it — we’re living and learning.”‘

The park plans on holding the event again next year.