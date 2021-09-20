‘It’s possible’: Youngstown native sets sail as major cruise director

(WKBN) — A Youngstown native set sail Monday on the Carnival Glory Cruise Ship from New Orleans — as the cruise director.

Leon Smith has been working for Carnival Cruise Lines for about six years and is the director for the Glory ship.

He’s excited to be back at sea after cruises were halted due to the pandemic.

He said he’s most excited about helping guests make up for lost time and helping them relax.

As he goes out to sea, he reflected on how the people of Youngstown should follow their dreams and never give up because one day, they could be the cruise director for a major line.

“With Youngstown, I want people to know it’s possible. Whatever your dream is, get out there and do it. It’s going to be a thousand no’s before you get that one yes. But once you get that one yes, the joy and appreciation you have for it will be so much greater,” Smith said.

Smith is very excited the cruise experience has been brought back and said he is happy he can put smiles on his passengers’ faces once again.