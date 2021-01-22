It’s not too early to start thinking about your vegetable garden: Tips for getting off to a good start

Tim Parks, of Parks Garden Center in Canfield, said timing is key when it comes to gardening

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – While there’s still snow flying, it’s not too early to start thinking about what’s going to be growing in the garden this year.

Tim Parks, the owner of Parks Garden Center in Canfield, said people shouldn’t start planting yet but should get an idea of what they want to do.

“Gardening is all about timing,” Parks said. “There are some things you can do now in the yard, and then moving forward, there’s kind of a calendar of things as we move along in the season that we’ll go ahead and do.”

Gardeners can start winter pruning, cleaning up their space and tilling the soil to help make it richer for planting. Parks also said it’s a good time to get soil tested so they add the right amendments to make the soil perfect for the spring to help grow the best crop.

“Seed-starting time is right upon us, so people will be starting pepper seeds in March, so it’s time to start gathering up your seeds and your seed-starting materials,” Parks said.

Parks also said he anticipates gardening will be at an all-time high like it was last year when the pandemic hit.

“People are spending a lot more time at home and doing this gardening. It was really great to see people kind of getting back to, pardon the pun, ‘their roots,'” Parks said.

While not everyone’s thumb is green, it doesn’t mean a person can’t garden. Parks mentioned the Farmer’s Almanac is a good place to start. Individuals can punch in their zip code, and it’ll tell them what to plant and when.

“If you don’t have a plan, you can’t execute a good garden, so to have a good garden, have that plan,” Parks said.