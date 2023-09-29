(WKBN) – Friday marks World Heart Day, and the American Heart Association has some tips to take care of your ticker.

They say over 20 million people die each year because of cardiovascular disease, and many of these deaths are preventable.

Lisa Wheeler-Cooper with the AHA recommends eating well, staying active and cutting down on tobacco and vape use. It’s also important to keep an eye on cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.

She says it’s never too late to start, and it’s OK to start small.

“Walking or taking a hike in a park or playing in the backyard with your children. So there are easy things that you can do to really be intentional about improving your health outcomes,” Wheeler-Cooper said.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States.