YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Voter Registration Day.

The day is set aside to celebrate our democracy and encourage everyone over the age of 18 to register to vote.

The day was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity.

According to nationalregistrationday.org, millions of Americans are unable to vote in any given election because they missed a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

To register to vote in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties, click on the links below:

OHIO:

Columbiana County

Mahoning County

Trumbull County

PA:

Mercer County



YWCA CEO Leah Merritt said they offer voter registration services. She says if you haven’t voted in quite some time, you may have to re-register.

“We want to make sure that people are aware whether they are currently registered or purged. If you did not vote in the last major election cycle, you could have been purged from the voter rolls,” Merritt said.