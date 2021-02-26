‘It’s looking more and more finished’: Chain rep looking forward to new Meijer in Boardman

The representative says they still have quite a bit of work to do inside the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s going to be a little whole longer until we know when the huge new Meijer will open in Boardman.

A chain representative was one of several speakers Friday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

It was for the Regional Camber’s “Good Morning Mahoning County” project.

This representative says they still have quite a bit of work to do inside the store.

“It’s looking more and more finished. There’s a lot of construction still to be done. The team is going to be entering the building very soon, where we’re gonna start kinda building and planning the product and getting a lot of our ‘plan-o-grams’ and things like that down,” said Dessie Szklanyl Meijer store director.

The company is expected to announce its ‘grand opening’ plans about six weeks ahead of time.

The new Boardman location is one of three Meijer plans to open this year.