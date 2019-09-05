‘It’s like a harmony’; Married couple supports each other in business ventures

Wade and Jasmine Hampton are married with four children. This year, they each stepped out in faith to begin their own business.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting a business takes a lot of work and preparation. But, when you have your spouse support it, it can make all the difference.

Jasmine began her business, Crowned Queen, earlier this year as a platform to spread awareness to mental health.

Wade also started his business this year. Chosen Apparel is a clothing line he created, but he says his brand represents more than just clothes.

Both businesses are built on a foundation of faith. Wade and Jasmine both agree, the support of one another keeps them motivated and pushes them to do more.

“We’re gonna pray together, we’re gonna ask God what to do, we’re gonna ask direction,” he said.

Wade described working with each other, “like a harmony.” They both have their own business but build off of one another.

Jasmine said her business was built off of her own experiences.

“It was kind of birthed through my struggle with depression, anxiety. It was like a constant reminder that I have to, you know, remind myself that mentally, I’m strong; mentally, I’m capable,” she said.

She said Crowned Queen is still in the beginning stages. It will offer different services, but her focus is to connect people with resources for mental health care and encourage others to seek help.

“We feel like we go through things by ourselves, especially mentally. But just to break that stigma, start talking about mental health, in the, in our community,” she said.

The idea for Wade’s clothing line came to him through a familiar Bible verse.

“Matthew 22:14 says that for many are called, but few are chosen. So that was the capture scripture, that is the capture scripture of my brand,” he said.

He said Chosen Apparel is unique because of its meaning. Anyone can relate to the brand because we are all chosen for different paths in life.

“It basically means, we’ve been around, we’ve been up, we’ve been down, but we always move forward,” he said.

You can find out more about their businesses on their Facebook pages, Crowned Queen LLC and Chosen Apparel LLC.