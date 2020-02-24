‘It’s gonna take a team effort’: Sen. Brown addresses Youngstown’s housing issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown got a clearer picture of some of the Valley’s housing problems on Monday at a meeting with local groups and city leaders.

The group talked about the issues people looking for good, low-income housing face and the need to get rid of blighted and abandoned housing. They also discussed landlords who prey on tenants.

“Youngstown certainly needs help… many places in this city where there are vacant properties. This city is one-third the population it was the year I was born. So it’s gonna take a team effort, better than we’ve seen out of Washington,” Brown said.

The group hopes to use additional funds to track bad landlords and tear down abandoned homes.

They would also like to provide incentives for contractors to build new houses where old ones have been torn down.