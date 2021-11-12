It’s getting a little ‘hairy’ in November for some men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Things may get a bit hairy this month, but that’s exactly what Mercy Health in Youngstown wants. The health system is promoting men’s health for ‘Movember’.

The initiative began in the U.S. in the early 2000s and was originally focused on prostate and testicular cancer. It has since transformed to also encompass increased awareness of topics such as men’s suicide risks and overall men’s cardiovascular disease.

The issue is even more critical during the pandemic because many have delayed their care. This effort is an opportunity to focus on an often overlooked discussion.

“I look at this as an important movement in the primary care setting where these conversations, this counseling, this discussion has to be ongoing,” said Mercy Health internist Patrick Brine.

The goal for November is to have as many men as possible grow out their facial hair in an effort to raise awareness and funding to help fight prostate cancer.

Every dollar raised stays local and benefits Mahoning Valley programs that support men’s prostate health.