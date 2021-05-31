‘It’s been a long haul’: Sharon bar owner talks operating at 100% capacity

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Restaurants in Pennsylvania can now operate at 100% capacity. Governor Tom Wolf lifted the seating restrictions as well as the social distancing.

One bar owner in Sharon told First News how he’s preparing.

“It’s been a long haul. It’s been almost 15 months,” said George Warren, owner of Keg Bar and Grille.

For more than a year, restaurant owners have been struggling just to keep the doors open.

“We’ve been able to mostly get through it because we have this patio, and the patio was open all year round. We added this furnace to the patio with the PPP money, and that really has saved the day for us,” Warren said.

Without the patio, Warren says he’s not sure what they would have done.

One regular says she’s been coming out to the patio at Keg as often as she can through the pandemic.

“This is our favorite. We love the people who work here. They are so nice, and the owners are wonderful. We consider everyone our friend,” said Brenda Laird.

She says the live music is what keeps her coming back.

“Live music is our thing. We like to support live music here. That’s very important to us,” Laird said.

During the cold winter months, the Keg kept the patio open with heaters.

“Oh, we were here for the heaters. It was so warm. It was so nice,” Laird said.

Warren used grant money to purchase the heaters and says he’s thankful for that money but would have liked to see restrictions lifted sooner.

“I think that our governor’s reactions have not been appropriate. It just hasn’t been fair to the restaurants to shut us down for every holiday since Saint Patrick’s a year ago,” Warren said. “This week to give us back the capacity — it should have been on Friday instead of until Monday morning.”